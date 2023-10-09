Steve Harvey AI-Generated Images Sweep Internet With Edits of Comedian Running From Monsters and More

Steve Harvey is the latest victim of AI.

Computer-generated deep fakes of the TV host made the rounds on social media recently, with Sexyy Red even getting in on the fun.

“Shake dat ass fa me!!!” she wrote alongside an image of Harvey pounding the table and screaming, sweat glistening on his face. Her caption is a nod to her song “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA on Drake’s For All the Dogs.