Steve Harvey AI-Generated Images Sweep Internet With Edits of Comedian Running From Monsters and More

Steve Harvey is the latest victim of AI.
Computer-generated deep fakes of the TV host made the rounds on social media recently, with Sexyy Red even getting in on the fun.
“Shake dat ass fa me!!!” she wrote alongside an image of Harvey pounding the table and screaming, sweat glistening on his face. Her caption is a nod to her song “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA on Drake’s For All the Dogs.
Other AI images show the 66-year-old singing and playing guitar in a band, being chased by some sort of supernatural creature in the woods, having an arm wrestling contest with Mr. Potato Head, and pouring up—both what appears to be alcohol and purple drank—among other images. Someone even created a Steve Harvey AI account on X.
Harvey has yet to respond to the deep fakes.
There has been ongoing criticism of AI-generated content from celebrities. In late September, George R.R. Martin, John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, and 14 other authors filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against ChatGPT developer OpenAI for "systematic theft on a mass scale."
Back in April, Drizzy also responded to a viral clip of an AI-generated version of his likeness rapping Ice Spice’s song “Munch” on his Instagram Story. “This is the final straw AI," he wrote.
Harvey's recent viral streak is reminiscent of the Kevin James meme that swept the internet just last month.