Selena Gomez Says She Had to Be 'Attracted to the Right Kind of People' Pre-Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is looking for particular things when it comes to a relationship.

The singer discussed the qualities she’s seeking in another person with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, saying, per E News, “Honestly. I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people."

"It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you," she continued. "But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."