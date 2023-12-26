Selena Gomez Says She Had to Be 'Attracted to the Right Kind of People' Pre-Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is looking for particular things when it comes to a relationship.
The singer discussed the qualities she’s seeking in another person with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, saying, per E News, “Honestly. I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people."
"It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you," she continued. "But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."
"I firmly believe that everything in my life happens for a reason," Selena said. "I always try to say: ‘What's the lesson here? I want to learn the lesson and I want to grow from this.'"
She added, "I want to experience what it's like to get through those moments that are really difficult."
Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in early December by liking Instagram posts about their romance, posting him to her IG Story, and commenting on a fan page. She revealed that, at that point, she and the producer had been together for six months.
Gomez—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd—has known Blanco for at least eight years. The pair worked on her 2015 Revival songs "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."