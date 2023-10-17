Olivia Wilde 'Meant No Harm' When Saying Taylor Swift Should Date a 'Climate Scientist'

Olivia Wilde was targeted by Swifties after commenting on Taylor Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce.

According to Page Six, the actress commented on her jab on Sunday, telling reporters at a Los Angeles farmer’s market, “I meant no harm.” She added, “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

Last week, Wilde reposted a tweet to her Instagram Story about Swift and her beau, which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”