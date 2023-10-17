Olivia Wilde 'Meant No Harm' When Saying Taylor Swift Should Date a 'Climate Scientist'

Olivia Wilde was targeted by Swifties after commenting on Taylor Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce.
According to Page Six, the actress commented on her jab on Sunday, telling reporters at a Los Angeles farmer’s market, “I meant no harm.” She added, “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”
Last week, Wilde reposted a tweet to her Instagram Story about Swift and her beau, which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”
Fans were quick to call out Wilde for her own dating history, which includes a relationship with Harry Styles. “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” someone wrote on X, while another tweeted, “Lmao and what has Olivia Wilde done for climate change??? Literally nothing.”
While Wilde didn't specify what she meant by reposting the tweet, Swift has previously been in the hot seat for her private jet usage. In 2022, she was at the top of the Celebs With the Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions list on Yard. A rep for the singer responded to the report, saying that her jet is “loaned out regularly” to others. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” the rep added.
Swift and Kelce’s relationship recently went mega public, when the two were photographed getting dinner together in New York City on the same night of their surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live.