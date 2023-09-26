Nashawn Breedlove, Rapper Who Battled Eminem in '8 Mile,' Dies at 46

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor who faced off against Eminem at the end of 8 Mile, has died.

A family member confirmed to TMZ that Breedlove died in his sleep in his New Jersey home on Sunday at age 46. There is no word on his cause of death.

Rapper Mickey Factz was one of the first people to pay tribute to Breedlove with an Instagram post that remembered the rapper for his "tenacity" and "aggressiveness."

Breedlove's mother also mourned his death on Facebook, writing at one point, "Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path."