King Harris Says He's Going to 'Pull Up' on Druski Over "Standing on Bihness" Song

King Harris has taken credit for popularizing the phrase “standing on business.”
The teen said he’d also “pull up” on Druski now that he’s been teasing his “Standin’ on Bihness” song.
King took to Instagram to lob the threat against the comedian. “I gotta pull up on Druski. Let me show y’all something,” he said, revealing a t-shirt bearing the expression, “Standing on business.”
“I ain’t created it but I’m the one that got everybody saying it,” King continued. “That shit’s been on years and years but when you ask who got the news saying it, who got ESPN saying it, who got football players saying it, who got kids saying it, who got everybody saying it. It’s me.”
“Sadly, man, when me and my pops had an altercation, that’s when everybody came out standing on business. When they come to the news talking about standing on business, that’s me. When they talk about why they can’t say standing on business in class, that’s me.”
King directly addressed Druski: “Druski was saying that all this shit ain’t happening. I’m just being real. I’m about to go pull up on Druski. I gotta go pull up on this n***a talking how he’s standing on business in Atlanta filming a video.”
“I gotta go tell him we really got a CEO standing on business in Atlanta. That’s just me. I put that shit on the map. You hear me?”
According to HipHopDX, King’s remarks arrived after Druski was filming the music video for his forthcoming song. He also previewed the song on TikTok back in September. Druski and Drake are often seen as the ones who popularized the slogan.
The fight between King and T.I. happened in late November, around Thanksgiving at an Atlanta Falcons game, when the 19-year-old was caught on video getting into a fight with his father. The pair were arguing about the circumstances of King’s childhood after he alleged that he grew up underprivileged.
At one point, Tip asked his son, “Have you ever woke up with a roach on your face?” to which King responded, “No.”
King added, “To make him look better, he say shit that he know not true. Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life.”
In a series of Instagram Stories, King further commented on the altercation: “I stand on business. Don’t give a fuck who u are.”