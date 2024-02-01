King Harris Says He's Going to 'Pull Up' on Druski Over "Standing on Bihness" Song

King Harris has taken credit for popularizing the phrase “standing on business.”

The teen said he’d also “pull up” on Druski now that he’s been teasing his “Standin’ on Bihness” song.

King took to Instagram to lob the threat against the comedian. “I gotta pull up on Druski. Let me show y’all something,” he said, revealing a t-shirt bearing the expression, “Standing on business.”

“I ain’t created it but I’m the one that got everybody saying it,” King continued. “That shit’s been on years and years but when you ask who got the news saying it, who got ESPN saying it, who got football players saying it, who got kids saying it, who got everybody saying it. It’s me.”