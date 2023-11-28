D.L. Hughley Says King Harris' Behavior is 'Insulting' Following Altercation with T.I. and Tiny

D.L. continued, “When we grew up, we actually grew up in the circumstances they romanticized about, and if it were that great, it was the inspiration for T.I. getting out of there and Tiny getting out of there. Yes, it inspired them artistically, but … no parent would want their children to have it as hard as they did. When we grew up, we were poor, but … what you couldn’t do is tell a Black woman that her kids were dirty or that they weren’t taken care of.”

He then insinuated that King is a nepo baby: “And that’s exactly what [King’s] doing now. He’s insulting the effort they put into raising him," he added. "Just for clicks—for what? … You’re only famous cuz [T.I.’s] famous.”

A longer clip of King and T.I.’s altercation surfaced later on Sunday night, which showed King claiming that he grew up in a “bando” at his grandmother’s house and lived with roaches.