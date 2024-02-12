Beyoncé's Twitch Channel From Super Bowl Ad Appears to Be Real

In the 90-second spot, she tries different methods to crash Verizon’s 5G network, including opening a lemonade stand, launching the robot version of herself, Beyonc-AI, running for president, and performing in outer space, none of which works.

So, she instead turns to what she knows in order to break the internet. “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music,” she says at the end of the commercial. And just like that, she unleashed the trailer for her next album, Renaissance Act II, slated for a March 29 release. She also shared two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

In the minute-long clip—which is a tribute to the 1984 Wim Wenders-directed road drama, Paris, Texas—Bey fiddles with the radio in her car, trying to find the perfect song to soundtrack her drive. She eventually lands on “Texas Hold ‘Em.”