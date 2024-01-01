Cardi B Claps Back at Fan Page, Says She’s Not Bringing ‘Toxic’ Energy Into 2024

Cardi B has vowed to leave bad energy behind in 2023.

On Friday, the rapper hopped on Twitter to fire back at fans who questioned her relationship status with estranged husband Offset. Earlier this month, Cardi confirmed that her and Offset were calling it quits after rumors circulated that he cheated on her.

Cardi's outburst stemmed from one fan asking her why she hasn't dropped a new album. In response, the Invasion of Privacy rapper wrote, "This took 5 seconds to do while I'm getting my toes done... You took 20 minutes of your day to create a email , do a twitter to become a BARDI FAN PAGE… By the way I know wat you finna do wit your avi… NO LIFE ACTIVITY."