‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Caroline Schwitzky’s Ex Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Schwitzky appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, a spinoff of the original, during the show's first two seasons as Paola Mayfield‘s talent agent, but resonated with fans. While her personal relationships weren't featured on screen, news spread of her alleged attack in 2022, after charges were pressed against Goldberg. As reported by Page Six , Circuit Judge John Parnofiello explained the not guilty verdict, revealing that "the evidence [does not support] any of these ailments beyond a reasonable doubt.

Goldberg, who never appeared on the series, was facing charges after a 2022 altercation between himself and Schwitzky left both allegedly fearing for their lives on a boat in Boca Raton, Florida. According to police, the couple got into a fight aboard the boat, and Goldberg held onto Schwitzky when she tried to leave the area.

The charges, including first-degree attempted murder and domestic battery, were brought forth with testimony from Schwitzky, who Goldberg claims he has "no resentment with," according to TMZ. Schwitzky alleged that her ex-boyfriend tried to drown her during the 2022 incident. Goldberg was placed under arrest in April 2022, and said he is "happy to have the truth finally come out" after so much time.

While the former couple was not directly part of 90 Day Fiancé, the publicity from the series has impacted their lives along with the case, making it national news ahead of the verdict.

Goldberg, who was in law school prior to the trial, shared that he'll be returning to his studies now that his name is clear. Schwitzky, who has shared that she will eventually speak on the ruling, has yet to publicly comment on the not guilty verdict in the case.