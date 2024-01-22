O'Shea Jackson Jr. Reflects on Diddy's "I Need a Girl" Verse: 'That Sh*t Always Bothered Me'

Over the weekend, O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a questionable lyric P. Diddy rapped on his classic 2002 single "I Need A Girl (Part 1)."

Released in Feb. 2002 as the first single from Diddy's Bad Boy compilation album We Invented the Remix, "I Need A Girl (Part 1)" sees Diddy deliver some questionable lines about his relationship with his girl.

"At first we were friends then became lovers/You was more than my girl, we was like brothers/All night we would play fight under covers," Diddy raps on the third verse.

On Saturday, Jackson hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the verse, specifically the "You was more than my girl, we was like brothers" line.

"Remember in 'I Need A Girl' when puff was like, 'You was more than my girl we was like brothers.' That Shit always bothered me," Jackson wrote.