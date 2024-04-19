Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at a social media troll who called out the mother of four for her appearance.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate Kourtney's birthday by posting a photo of the two with their sister, Khloe.

"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardashian," Kim captioned the picture. "There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all."

She continued, "Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!"