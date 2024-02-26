Watch John Cena and Funny Marco's Hilarious Exchange About Their 'Idea of the Hood'

Over the past several months, Funny Marco has established himself as a budding star on the strength of his awkward interviews. The internet comedian's YouTube show, Open Thoughts, has featured an assortment of wild conversations with the likes of DaBaby, Lil Yachty, G Herbo, and Kevin Hart, among others.

Marco's latest interview features wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, whose appearance on Open Thoughts was highlighted by a funny exchange regarding the pair's unrelated definition of "the hood."

As seen in a preview clip taken from the upcoming interview, Marco asked Cena to share his "idea of the hood." The actor jokingly responds by describing a hooded sweatshirt.

"It is that device on the back of a sweatshirt," Cena explained. "That you pull over your head to warm your ears and the back of your neck."

After Cena tosses the question back at Marco, the YouTuber replies by naming countless types of people, objects, and situations one could expect to find in a rough neighborhood.

"Somewhere where roaches, rats, crackheads, baby mamas, baby daddys, pistols, guns, stolen cars...all of them are in the projects slash hood," Marco said.

When asked to pick between his version of the hood and Marco's, Cena doesn't waste time confirming that he'd prefer his.