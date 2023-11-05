Joe Budden Confirms He Was Punched Following Rumors of Altercation, Denies Being Jumped

Joe Budden is shutting down rumors that he was jumped in New York City this weekend.

It's unclear where the rumors began, though numerous people on social media are suggesting that Budden was involved in an altercation related to the podcast host's commentary on DJ Envy and Cesar Pina’s "Ponzi scheme" real estate business.

On Sunday, one of Budden's associates, Tony "The Closer" Robinson, hopped on Twitter to address the rumors.

"I just heard from Joe Budden he good y’all be hype as shit to say he got jumped," Robinson wrote. "Like what world we celebrate n***as jumping n***as. He ain’t have a scratch on his face don’t know who he got into it with but he definitely didn’t look like he got jumped."

In a subsequent tweet, Robinson revealed that Budden had confirmed the incident had "nothing to do with Cesar and his ppl."