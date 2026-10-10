Zoe Saldaña Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: 'I Battled Alone'

Saldaña shared her experience through Lancôme and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s “I’m Fine” campaign ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The Oscar winner admitted she still sometimes says “I’m fine” when she is struggling and urged women to check on one another and turn conversations into action.

Zoe Saldaña said pride, fear, and difficulty speaking up kept her from seeking mental health support, while asking for help allowed her to heal with her community.

Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the mental health struggles she spent years confronting alone, revealing that pride, fear, and an unwillingness to speak up once kept her from getting the support she needed. Now, the Oscar winner is using her experience to encourage other women to stop pretending everything is fine when it isn't. In an interview with People published Oct. 8, the 48-year-old actress admitted that some of her toughest experiences became even harder because she refused to ask for help. "The challenges that were really hard to get through were the ones that I battled alone without any help, either because of pride or an inability to speak up or fear," she said. "And then the challenges that I feel like I was able to navigate easily and heal properly were the ones where I asked for support and a community rallied around me."

Saldaña said her 20s were particularly difficult, while her 30s brought a much-needed period of self-discovery. But even after learning to recognize when she needs support, the Lioness star acknowledged that maintaining her mental health isn't always straightforward. "There are seasons where I feel ahead of it, and I feel capable," she explained. "And then there are times where I fall behind because I'm tired or really stressed." The revelations come as Saldaña partners with Lancôme and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America for the beauty brand's "I'm Fine" campaign, launched ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. The initiative challenges women to confront the pressure to appear emotionally strong, even when they're struggling. And Saldaña admitted she's still guilty of falling into that trap. "There's this bad habit of thinking that if you say you're fine, then everything will be fine," she said. "I still do it, but I just have to be honest with myself."