Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox Reunite on ‘The Young & The Restless’ After 30 Years

CBS confirmed to People that Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox will reprise their roles as Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons for a multi-episode storyline set to air in April.

The Young & The Restless is bringing back two familiar faces this spring.

Both actors began filming on February 17. The network stated that their return will have “shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City,” tying their appearances directly into a new storyline arc rather than a one-off visit.

Moore first joined The Young & The Restless in 1994 and played Malcolm Winters through 2005. The character is Neil Winters’s half-brother, originally portrayed by the late Kristoff St. John.

Over the years, Moore has returned to the series for several guest appearances, including in 2014, 2019, and most recently in 2023 during a tribute episode honoring St. John.

In that episode, Malcolm reflected on his connection to his brother, saying, “When it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up. Whatever it takes.”

Fox’s return marks her first appearance on The Young & The Restless since 1995. She originally appeared on the show from 1994 to 1995 as Dr. Stephanie Simmons. During that time, her character was involved in a romantic relationship with Malcolm. The relationship ended when Stephanie left Genoa City for career commitments.

The upcoming storyline is expected to revisit that connection. While specific plot details have not been released, the show has indicated that the history between Malcolm and Stephanie will be relevant to their return.