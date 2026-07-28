Suri Cruise Legally Drops Dad Tom Cruise’s Last Name, Voter Record Reveals

The move mirrors a broader trend of celebrity kids like Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox choosing Jolie over Pitt, while Holmes publicly says she’s “proud” and “happy” for her daughter as she starts this new chapter.

Her new name first surfaced at her 2024 high school graduation and is now on her Pennsylvania voter registration, signaling a formal break from the Cruise surname.

Suri Cruise, now a 20-year-old student at Carnegie Mellon, has legally changed her name to Suri Noelle, dropping her father Tom Cruise’s last name.

Suri Cruise has officially cut legal ties to one of Hollywood's most recognizable surnames. The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle. The move makes official a decision she first hinted at in 2024, when she graduated from high school under the name Suri Noelle rather than her father's famous surname. According to People, the Carnegie Mellon University student registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, during her freshman year under her new legal name. Noelle, Holmes' middle name, replaces Cruise entirely on the registration.

Tom Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying later that year. They divorced in 2012, and Holmes has raised their daughter largely outside the glare of Hollywood, while Cruise has continued to headline blockbuster franchises, including Mission: Impossible.