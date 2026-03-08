'RoboCop' Star Peter Weller Calls 'Sinners' a 'Celebration of Black Culture'

Actor and scholar Peter Weller is the latest prominent voice to weigh in on the cultural impact of Sinners. In a video recorded for Black History Month and released on February 28, Weller praised the film for its portrayal of Black American culture, calling the movie a powerful artistic statement that left a lasting impression on him. “I see this movie Sinners and it really grabs me,” Weller said in the video message. “It is about Black American culture.” Reflecting on the film’s themes and its musical influences, he added that the project functions as “a searing celebration of Black culture.”

Weller highlighted one sequence in particular that stood out to him while watching the film. According to the actor, the scene blends multiple forms of Black artistic expression into a striking cinematic moment. “In the middle of it is a remarkable… three-minute… amalgam of Black American culture and soul,” he said. “The movie seared me.” The actor also connected the film’s musical elements to broader cultural history. Referencing the story’s 1930s setting during the Jim Crow era, Weller pointed to the role of blues music in shaping American culture. “The ’30s is when blues is transitioning into jazz,” he explained. “The amalgamation of what Black music has given us gave us blues, jazz, rock.” Weller also noted the appearance of legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy in the film, describing him as “a classic.”

Weller’s praise adds to the growing recognition surrounding Sinners, the latest film from Ryan Coogler. Since its release, the Warner Bros. project has become a major cultural and commercial success. The film earned 16 Academy Award nominations—more than any other film in Oscar history—and has been widely discussed for its mix of historical storytelling, musical heritage, and genre filmmaking. Industry leaders have also publicly supported the film during awards season. Kevin Feige, the Marvel president who worked with Coogler on Black Panther, previously praised the movie’s artistry and impact. “The music was incredibly meaningful to me… my jaw was on the floor,” Feige said, adding that Sinners “should win best picture for that alone.” Coogler himself has described the project as one of his most personal works, drawing inspiration from his family’s history and his great-uncle’s introduction to blues music. The film centers on twin brothers who open a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi, blending elements of historical drama, music, and supernatural storytelling.