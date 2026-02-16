'Sinners' Star Wunmi Mosaku Can't Celebrate 'Truly Dystopian' Oscars Nod

Wunmi Mosaku should be having a full-circle moment right now. Her performance in Sinners just earned her a first-time Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress—but the actor says the timing has made it hard to feel celebratory. Speaking to The Times U.K., Mosaku explained that the news didn’t even land the way most awards-season milestones do. She initially missed the announcement altogether after confusing the timing, only realizing what happened when her husband broke it to her.

“He said, ‘Baby, you just got nominated for an Oscar,’” she recalled, noting she thought the announcement hadn’t happened yet. But the excitement didn’t stick. Instead, Mosaku said the current climate in the United States has overshadowed the moment entirely. Referencing recent ICE-related killings and a widely reported child detention case, she admitted she hasn’t been able to separate personal success from what she sees unfolding around her. “I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now,” Mosaku said, pointing to the deaths of individuals in Minnesota and the reported detention of a young child. “It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian.” That contrast—between career achievement and global reality—is something she says she hasn’t been able to reconcile. “How can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?” she added, describing a sense of emotional disconnect rather than celebration. Mosaku also noted that her reaction differs from what she’s observed in the U.S. Her partner, who is American, isn’t as surprised by the headlines. For Mosaku, though, the normalization of traumatic events is jarring.