'RHOA' Season 17 Cast Confirmed: Here's Who's Returning — And Who's Not

The cast for RHOA Season 17 is starting to take shape, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta is clearly heading into another reset. According to Just Jared, several familiar faces are locked in, a few names are out, and there’s a mix of returning veterans and potential new additions waiting in the wings.

On the returning side, Porsha Williams is back as a full-time housewife, continuing her long-running connection to the franchise after multiple exits and returns. Phaedra Parks is also set to return full-time after rejoining the show in Season 16. Drew Sidora will remain in the mix as a main cast member, alongside Shamea Morton, who continues her run as a full-time housewife after her recent promotion. Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell are both expected back as well, though Ferrell’s role could shift between full-time and “friend of.” Cynthia Bailey is returning once again in a “friend of” capacity. Speaking about filming, she hinted at ongoing tension, saying, “I got a little bit of smoke… and had to give a little bit of smoke back.” She also noted that even in a reduced role, she’s “not off limits,” adding that being around the group means “you’re around enough to catch a couple of strays.”

There are also a few names still in flux. Kim Zolciak is reportedly in talks to return as a friend of, while Pinky Cole Hayes, Eudoxie Bridges, Tammy Rivera, and K. Michelle are all rumored to be under consideration for the upcoming season. Notably, both Tammy Rivera and K. Michelle have ties to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, aligning with earlier hints that a crossover star could join the cast. As for who’s out, Kenya Moore has confirmed she will not return for Season 17. She previously told fans during a livestream that her status was “as of now, no,” following her early exit from Season 16. Her departure comes after an on-set incident involving Brit Eady, which led to her suspension and the removal of most of her filmed scenes. Moore later issued a public apology, taking “full accountability” and addressing the cast, crew, and viewers.