Mychal Threets Brings ‘Reading Rainbow’ Back on October 16: 'Get Ready'

The announcement follows Threets’ candid mental-health updates, including his recent message that he was “not OK” but remained hopeful and was trying his best.

Threets began hosting the reboot in October 2025, carrying forward the book-loving spirit of LeVar Burton’s original PBS series, which ran for 23 seasons and won a Peabody and 26 Emmys.

Mychal Threets will bring Reading Rainbow back for a new season on its official YouTube channel on Oct. 16, promising “learning, stories, and fun.”

Mychal Threets is bringing Reading Rainbow back on Oct. 16—a return that puts the librarian and online book advocate at the center of one of children’s television’s most enduring cultural institutions. The new season will premiere on the show’s official YouTube channel. “Reading Rainbow is back!” he wrote on Bluesky on Tuesday, October 13, alongside a video of himself reading in a brightly colored book nook. “Get ready for a new season of learning, stories, and fun!” Long before it became a shorthand for childhood nostalgia, Reading Rainbow was a PBS fixture hosted and produced by LeVar Burton. The original series debuted in 1983 and ran for 23 seasons, using children’s books, field trips, and young readers’ recommendations to turn reading into an adventure.

The show produced 155 episodes, won a Peabody and 26 Emmys, and became the network’s most-watched classroom program.