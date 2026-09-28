DraftKings Co-Founder Matt Kalish Launches HardScope to Turn Creators into Co-Owners

Led by former FaZe Clan creatives, HardScope gives creators equity in the IP they develop and plans to expand its shows through merchandise, live events, licensing, and outside distribution.

DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish launched HardScope, a creator-led YouTube channel backed by more than $4 million for its first four original series.

N3on is documenting his fitness transformation, Zach Justice is settling couples’ arguments, and Bloody Osiris is taking his search for the perfect fit overseas. All three are part of HardScope, the new media company from DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish, on its first slate of original programming spanning streaming, comedy, fashion, and collectibles. Four original series are scheduled to debut between September and November. HardScope has committed more than $4 million to developing and producing that first slate, Variety reports. On R3BORN with N3on, cameras follow the physical and mental demands of the streamer’s fitness journey alongside his livestreaming schedule. LOVE & JUSTICE with Zach Justice gives real couples a place to bring a relationship dispute, with Justice hearing each person’s account before assigning blame.

Meanwhile, UNPACKED with Matcrackz follows celebrity guests as they hunt for the memorabilia they most want. SMALL WORLD with Bloody Osiris combines travel and fashion, following the New York creative as he connects with local communities in pursuit of an outfit and a location worthy of a fit pic.

Behind HardScope is a studio team with experience turning gaming personalities into major entertainment draws. HardScope’s creative executives previously helped build FaZe Clan’s presence across gaming and internet culture. Their work at FaZe included projects that generated more than a billion views, merchandise collaborations involving Cactus Jack and Nike, and consecutive wins for Best Content Organization at the Streamer Awards. Kalish also co-founded DraftKings in 2012, years before the company expanded from daily fantasy sports into sports betting. “Our creative team is the most IYKYK in the industry today,” he said. “The world’s biggest creators know who they are and trust their taste.” Chief Content Officer Lars Bengston said the channel is intended to give its personalities room to try something different. “We’re building HardScope to give audiences a brand they can identify themselves in, and creators a place to build beyond what they’re already known for,” he told Variety. The creators also have an ownership interest in what they make. HardScope says its partners receive equity in the intellectual property they help develop, giving them a stake in businesses that could grow around their shows. Those plans include live experiences, merchandise, licensing, and distribution outside the company’s channels.

“We believe that working hand-in-hand with creators as business partners is how the future of media and IP will be made, grown, and scaled,” Kalish said.