'The Odyssey' Star Lupita Nyong'o Turned Her L.A. House Into a Minimalist Cozy Sanctuary

The home reveal coincides with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becoming a global cultural event, smashing box office records even after early controversy over Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy.

She describes the refreshed living room and patio as vibrant yet clutter-free, with soft textures, sculptural furniture, and seating arranged so guests can treat the surrounding landscape as the room's art.

Lupita Nyong'o opens up her Los Angeles home after partnering with Crate & Barrel to create a warm, minimalist retreat focused on comfort, natural materials, and indoor-outdoor flow.

After helping headline one of the year's biggest movie events, Lupita Nyong'o is making news for something a little closer to home. The Oscar winner recently opened the doors to her Los Angeles residence to Elle Decor after partnering with Crate & Barrel to redesign key living spaces, revealing a warm, minimalist retreat that reflects her personal style. The makeover comes as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its record-breaking run at the global box office.

Three years after moving into the California home, Nyong'o enlisted Crate & Barrel's Design Desk to refresh her living room and outdoor patio with an emphasis on comfort, natural materials, and an easy indoor-outdoor flow. The finished space features neutral furnishings, soft textures, sculptural furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the surrounding landscape. "I wanted a space that felt vibrant, with soft, textured layers and elegant accents," Nyong'o said of the redesign. "Clutter-free, but still cozy." She added that the home's layout was designed to make the scenery part of the experience. "I wanted the outdoors to be the art in the room, so I craved a seating arrangement that let everyone soak in the view," she explained. "Now it finally feels the way I have wanted it to since I moved in: lived-in, inviting, a place where I can relax." The home reveal arrives as The Odyssey continues to exceed even the loftiest commercial expectations. According to Variety, Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem has already generated more than $652 million worldwide in just 10 days, including $289 million domestically and $362 million internationally.