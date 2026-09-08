Luenell Says She’s Locked in With Al B. Sure: ‘I’m Exclusive’

Luenell also considers secret communication and close friendships with exes forms of cheating, asking, “Why do we still need to be friends like that and make my man feel uncomfortable?”

She said Al initiated the romance and clarified that the ring on her left hand is self-purchased jewelry she wears to signal that she is taken.

Luenell confirmed that she and Al B. Sure are exclusive after their 15-year friendship naturally turned romantic.

Luenell isn’t leaving much room for interpretation when it comes to her relationship with Al B. Sure. During a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, the comedian opened up about how her longtime friendship with the R&B singer turned romantic—and made it clear that, as far as she’s concerned, they are firmly monogamous. “I think it’s pretty obvious that if I’m dating Al B. Sure, I’m exclusive,” Luenell said during the conversation. “I mean, what the f*ck?”

The relationship wasn’t exactly built overnight. Luenell explained that she and Al had been friends for roughly 15 years before things shifted into romantic territory. She described the transition as something that grew naturally out of knowing each other for so long. “I just think that it’s a great thing when a friendship can blossom into a relationship,” she said, explaining that longtime friends often already know things about each other that new romantic partners would still be figuring out. When asked who initiated the move beyond friendship, Luenell confirmed that Al did. She also addressed the ring she has been wearing on her left hand, shutting down any assumptions that an engagement announcement was coming. Luenell said she purchased the jewelry herself but admitted she has been wearing it more often since becoming involved with Al “to make it clear that I’m taken.” That commitment appears to extend beyond simply not dating other people. During another portion of the discussion, the Lip Service crew presented a list of behaviors that could qualify as cheating, including maintaining close contact with an ex, secretly communicating with someone a partner might object to, or regularly talking to someone one is attracted to. Luenell agreed with the entire list.