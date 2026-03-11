Lisa Rinna Blasts Former Co-Stars Dionne Warwick and Star Jones: 'Woman on Woman Hate Crimes'

Reality television has never been short on drama, but Lisa Rinna is revisiting one of her earliest reality TV experiences with fresh criticism. According to Page Six, in her new memoir, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star calls out fellow contestants Dionne Warwick and Star Jones for their behavior during Season 4 of The Celebrity Apprentice, describing their conduct as an example of what she characterized as “woman-on-woman hate crimes.”

Rinna recounts a tense moment during one of the show’s early tasks that set the tone for her experience on the NBC competition series. According to the memoir, her first interaction with Warwick occurred during a pizza-making challenge. In You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, Rinna writes that the legendary singer barely acknowledged her before instructing her to fetch a drink. “Go get me a Pepsi!” Warwick allegedly told her. Rinna says she complied, only to later feel that the same group of contestants worked against her behind the scenes, contributing to her early exit from the season. The actor and reality personality was eliminated during the second episode after a boardroom confrontation that she believes was influenced by Jones. Rinna claims Jones “threw her under the bus” during the deliberation, a moment she says left her feeling unable to trust the other women competing on the show. Reflecting on the experience in her book, Rinna writes that the incident prepared her for the intense interpersonal dynamics she would later face on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.