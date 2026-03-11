Pop Culture

Lisa Rinna Blasts Former Co-Stars Dionne Warwick and Star Jones: 'Woman on Woman Hate Crimes'

From being ordered to fetch a soda to an early elimination, Rinna details how Warwick and Jones allegedly ganged up on her—and rewired how she plays reality TV.

Lisa Rinna Blasts Former Co-Stars Dionne Warwick and Star Jones: 'Woman on Woman Hate Crimes'
Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images | Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images | Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Reality television has never been short on drama, but Lisa Rinna is revisiting one of her earliest reality TV experiences with fresh criticism.

According to Page Six, in her new memoir, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star calls out fellow contestants Dionne Warwick and Star Jones for their behavior during Season 4 of The Celebrity Apprentice, describing their conduct as an example of what she characterized as “woman-on-woman hate crimes.”

Rinna recounts a tense moment during one of the show’s early tasks that set the tone for her experience on the NBC competition series. According to the memoir, her first interaction with Warwick occurred during a pizza-making challenge.

In You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, Rinna writes that the legendary singer barely acknowledged her before instructing her to fetch a drink. “Go get me a Pepsi!” Warwick allegedly told her.

Rinna says she complied, only to later feel that the same group of contestants worked against her behind the scenes, contributing to her early exit from the season.

The actor and reality personality was eliminated during the second episode after a boardroom confrontation that she believes was influenced by Jones. Rinna claims Jones “threw her under the bus” during the deliberation, a moment she says left her feeling unable to trust the other women competing on the show.

Reflecting on the experience in her book, Rinna writes that the incident prepared her for the intense interpersonal dynamics she would later face on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the memoir, Rinna doesn’t soften her language when describing the fallout. She refers to Warwick as a “nasty piece of work” and credits Jones’ actions with shaping her approach to future reality TV conflicts.

“I’m not sure I’d ever experienced woman-on-woman hate crimes before that,” she writes.

Warwick’s time on The Celebrity Apprentice was widely portrayed as combative during the show’s 2011 run. The Grammy-winning singer was depicted as a strong-willed contestant who often clashed with teammates such as NeNe Leakes and Marlee Matlin.

During a 2011 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Warwick defended her behavior, saying she refused to be portrayed as a “shrinking violet” and that she chose to step away from the competition to protect her decades-long career.

In addition to revisiting past conflicts on The Celebrity Apprentice, the book includes reflections on her experiences with other high-profile colleagues across reality television, soap operas, and the fashion world.

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