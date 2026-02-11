Jill Zarin Breaks Silence After Being Dropped From ‘RHONY’ Spinoff Over Bad Bunny Comments

Jill Zarin is responding publicly after being dropped from E!’s upcoming Real Housewives of New York City spinoff, The Golden Life, following backlash over her remarks about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance. The longtime Real Housewives personality confirmed she was removed from the project after posting a video review of the show that quickly circulated online.

Speaking to In Touch on February 10, Zarin said she felt blindsided by the decision. “They didn’t even give me a chance,” she said. “I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I’m human.” The video, originally shared to her social media accounts before being deleted, showed Zarin criticizing multiple aspects of Bad Bunny’s set. She called it “the worst halftime show ever” and questioned the use of Spanish during the nationally televised event. “It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” she said in the clip. She also objected to the choreography she described as inappropriate for a family audience. “You’ve got all these young kids watching,” Zarin said, referring to moments when Bad Bunny grabbed his crotch during the performance. She added that she believed the show carried a political undertone, saying it “looked like a political statement” and suggesting it was “an ICE thing,” while noting she was “not taking a side one way or the other.”

The comments drew immediate criticism across social media platforms, where users reposted the video and accused Zarin of making racially insensitive remarks about Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican.