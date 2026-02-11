Pop Culture

Jill Zarin Breaks Silence After Being Dropped From ‘RHONY’ Spinoff Over Bad Bunny Comments

After backlash over her Bad Bunny comments, Jill Zarin has spoken out about being dropped from the upcoming ‘RHONY’ spinoff.

Jill Zarin Breaks Silence on 'RHONY' Reunion Firing After Racist Bad Bunny Comments
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jill Zarin is responding publicly after being dropped from E!’s upcoming Real Housewives of New York City spinoff, The Golden Life, following backlash over her remarks about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance.

The longtime Real Housewives personality confirmed she was removed from the project after posting a video review of the show that quickly circulated online.

Speaking to In Touch on February 10, Zarin said she felt blindsided by the decision. “They didn’t even give me a chance,” she said. “I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I’m human.”

The video, originally shared to her social media accounts before being deleted, showed Zarin criticizing multiple aspects of Bad Bunny’s set. She called it “the worst halftime show ever” and questioned the use of Spanish during the nationally televised event.

“It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” she said in the clip.

She also objected to the choreography she described as inappropriate for a family audience. “You’ve got all these young kids watching,” Zarin said, referring to moments when Bad Bunny grabbed his crotch during the performance.

She added that she believed the show carried a political undertone, saying it “looked like a political statement” and suggesting it was “an ICE thing,” while noting she was “not taking a side one way or the other.”

The comments drew immediate criticism across social media platforms, where users reposted the video and accused Zarin of making racially insensitive remarks about Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican.

Production company Blink49 Studios moved quickly. In a statement, the company announced it would no longer be moving forward with Zarin’s participation in The Golden Life.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement,” the statement read. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

Public reaction extended beyond social media. The View addressed the controversy during a “Hot Topics” segment, and several Real Housewives alumni — including Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna, and Tamra Judge — shared praise for the performance.

Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro, also expressed support for Bad Bunny, writing on Instagram that she “loved it” and calling it “Best halftime show in years.”

The Golden Life is still set to film this spring in South Florida with Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, and Sonja Morgan attached.

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