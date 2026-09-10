No, 'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Hasn't Confirmed She's Married

Wright, who keeps her dating life private, will return as Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday before appearing with David Jonsson’s Prince T’Challa in Black Panther 3.

The speculation intensified after an account believed to belong to Wright answered “yessssssss” when asked about marriage, but neither woman has publicly identified the other as her wife.

Letitia Wright has not confirmed she is married, despite intimate photos with Angel-Vicki and a since-deleted Instagram bio that included “WLW” and “Married.”

Letitia Wright may have just hard-launched a relationship—and possibly a whole marriage. According to Out, the Black Panther star has fueled questions about whether she quietly tied the knot after a string of photos with a woman identified as Angel-Vicki surfaced online. The images were intimate, the captions weren't particularly subtle, and Angel-Vicki described herself as "Married" on Instagram.

The intrigue started after Wright's September 3 press night for her new play, The Story, at London's National Theatre. Angel-Vicki posted photos alongside Wright on the red carpet with the message, "Happy Press Night! I'm beyond proud of you."

More personal photos soon attracted attention, including one captioned "mi amor" and another showing the two apparently lounging together in matching pajamas with a dog. Then came the disappearing act: Both Wright and Angel-Vicki shut down their Instagram accounts after the photos began circulating. And that's where the marriage question gets interesting. Before Angel-Vicki's account disappeared, her bio included "WLW" and "Married." Wright also reportedly reposted one of Angel-Vicki's photos to her own Instagram Stories.

Then an account believed to belong to Wright appeared to go one step further: When someone asked "Tish" directly if she was married, the response was an enthusiastic "yessssssss." Still, neither woman has publicly confirmed a marriage or identified the other as her wife, and Out reported it couldn’t reach them for comment. Wright has largely kept her dating life private throughout her rise to Marvel stardom. She has never publicly discussed her sexual orientation. She has, however, been much more forthcoming about her Christian faith, which she has credited with helping her through a difficult period in her life. The renewed attention on Wright's personal life comes as her Black Panther story shifts into its next phase. Marvel recently announced David Jonsson as Prince T'Challa, the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, who will eventually inherit the Black Panther mantle. Wright, whose Shuri became Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, called Jonsson's casting "beautiful" and said she's ready to become the older, wiser figure in his character's life.