Lenny Kravitz Follows LeBron as Barbie’s Second ‘Kenbassador’ — Tattoos and All

The accessories recreate Kravitz’s own vintage sunglasses and his mother’s necklace, and he plans to send a doll to his daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Mattel named Lenny Kravitz its second Kenbassador after LeBron James and released his Barbie Signature doll for $70.

Barbie has found its next Kenbassador, and naturally, he showed up in mesh, leather boots, and enough gold jewelry for a world tour. Lenny Kravitz has become the second man tapped for Mattel’s Barbie Signature Kenbassadors Collection, following LeBron James’ historic debut in 2025. The rock star’s $70 doll is available now—and it looks ready to walk out of the box and directly onto a festival stage. Mattel went deep into Kravitz’s closet to pull off the transformation. Inspired by his Blue Electric Light Tour wardrobe, the doll wears a bronze mesh cowl-neck tank, dark bootcut jeans, a studded belt, black boots, and oversized sunglasses. His long locs and nose ring made the cut, along with detailed recreations of the tattoos covering his arms and chest. That includes the portrait of his late mother, The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, inked on his forearm.

“As a kid growing up with all my little cousins, there were Barbies everywhere, GI Joes and Kens and the whole thing,” Kravitz told People. “It just makes you think, ‘When I was a kid, did I ever think I would have my own figure? No.’” The 62-year-old called the finished doll “so cool,” giving him another career milestone after nearly four decades of moving between rock, funk, soul, acting, fashion, and design. The doll is more than a generic rock-star makeover. Its accessories were copied from pieces Kravitz actually wore while touring behind his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light. The sunglasses reproduce a vintage pair from the late 1960s, while the necklace around the doll’s neck recreates one that once belonged to Roker. “We got it down to all the details of the boots and the jeans and the belt with the holes and the rivets,” Kravitz said. He also praised the Barbie team for capturing everything “down to the tattoo of my mom on the forearm.” Kravitz joins a very short Kenbassador roster. James became the first person to receive the title when Mattel released his doll in April 2025, but Barbie skipped the basketball uniform and leaned into his off-court influence instead.