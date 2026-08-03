Angel Reese and Her Mom Reflect on Black Girl Representation with the 'Bayou Barbie' Doll

"Of course I do," she told ScoopB.com . "It didn't look like me. Yeah. That's what I remember."

For Webb Reese, the partnership carries an emotional significance that stretches back to her own childhood. Asked if she remembered her first Barbie, Webb Reese gave a simple but powerful answer.

Angel Reese's latest Barbie collaboration is a full-circle moment rooted in representation. Ahead of the Atlanta Dream's Barbie Day celebration against the Las Vegas Aces, Reese and her mother, Angel Webb Reese, reflected on what it means to see the WNBA star immortalized as an official Barbie.

Now, decades later, her daughter has become the doll she never had. The Barbie Signature Angel Reese Doll, unveiled as part of Mattel's partnership with the Atlanta Dream, recreates Reese's signature game-day look, complete with her leg sleeve, layered necklaces, pink headband, and custom Reebok sneakers.

But for the Reese family, the details matter less than what the doll represents. "It's like... so surreal. And I'm proud," Webb Reese said. "I get the joy out of seeing other little girls enjoy seeing a Barbie doll that looks like them and they can play with."

Later, when Robinson asked the Atlanta Dream superstar who was prouder of the Barbie moment, she didn’t hesitate with her answer. “She’s [my mom’s] super excited,” she said. “She doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but when she does, you just know what it means to her. It’s just really cool to be able to see in the crowd all the little girls having them and me being able to sign them and give back.”

For Angel Reese, the partnership builds on a relationship with Barbie that has grown over the past year. Speaking before her appearance at Barbie Dream Fest earlier this year, the "Bayou Barbie" star explained that Barbie always represented limitless possibilities.

"One day she's an athlete, the next day she's running a business, traveling the world," Reese said. "It made me feel like I didn't have to choose just one path."