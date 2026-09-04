‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Retailer Leak Lists Collector’s Edition and Switch 2 Console

Nintendo announced the remake during its June Direct for release before the end of 2026, but it has yet to share extended gameplay, preorder details, or a firm launch date.

The retailer document includes no images, prices, release dates, or Collector’s Edition details, and Nintendo has not confirmed any special-edition hardware.

French retailer Cdiscount reportedly listed five Ocarina of Time products for Switch 2: the standard remake, a Collector’s Edition, a themed console, a Pro Controller, and matching Joy-Cons.

Nintendo has barely shown The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, but a retailer may have just revealed the massive rollout surrounding it. According to Vice, French retailer Cdiscount reportedly listed an entire collection of Ocarina of Time products for Nintendo Switch 2, including a Collector’s Edition of the game, a limited-edition console, a Pro Controller, and matching Joy-Cons. The listings appeared as product SKUs inside a retailer document, potentially revealing Nintendo’s plans months before the remake arrives.

And this doesn’t look like one stray listing. Five separate products appear in the document: the standard The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2 game, its Collector’s Edition, an Ocarina of Time-themed Switch 2 console, a Pro Controller, and a Joy-Con pair. What buyers would actually get remains a mystery. The document contains no images, prices, release dates, or information about the Collector’s Edition contents. Nintendo has not announced any special-edition products either, so retailer listings should not be treated as confirmation. There’s also another Zelda leak complicating things. Images of what was described as a 40th-anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller surfaced in August. That hardware could be separate from what Cdiscount has listed, or the retailer's internal product names could be referring to the same anniversary products. What fans don't have to question anymore is whether Ocarina of Time itself is returning.