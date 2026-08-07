Sam Neill Filmed Mystery 'Legend of Zelda' Role Before His Death

Sam Neill still has at least one trip to the big screen ahead of him.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has joined the cast as an unidentified queen, while Uli Latukefu has reportedly landed the role of Ganondorf.

News of Neill’s involvement comes as Nintendo’s Hyrule is suddenly getting a lot more crowded. Deadline also reports that Severance star Dichen Lachman will play Impa, the longtime Zelda character who serves as an advisor and protector to the princess.

That makes The Legend of Zelda one of Neill’s final screen appearances, and possibly his last. He also completed roles in the upcoming romantic comedy The Last Resort and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova before his death.

Fans have since gotten their first look at Bragason and Ainsworth in character. Images released through the Nintendo Today app showed Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow alongside a green-clad Link in the middle of a sprawling field, with both sporting the pointed Hylian ears associated with the franchise.

The movie is being directed by Wes Ball, whose credits include The Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing, while T.S. Nowlin wrote the latest version of the screenplay. Sony is distributing and co-financing the project with Nintendo.

Plot details remain under wraps, leaving it unclear which parts of the sprawling The Legend of Zelda mythology the movie will pull from—or where Neill's mystery character fits into Hyrule.

There's plenty of mythology to choose from. The franchise has been around since 1986, but its modern popularity exploded with 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The open-world reinvention became the bestselling entry in the series and was followed by 2023's Tears of the Kingdom. Breath of the Wild was also upgraded for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

Hollywood, meanwhile, has been circling a live-action Zelda for much longer. IGN famously released an elaborate fake movie trailer as an April Fool's prank in 2008, more than a decade before Nintendo finally announced the real thing.