King Charles III Misses Jamaica Reparations Petition While on Scotland Vacation

The delegation will also meet British lawmakers and discuss the return of colonial-era artifacts as Jamaica considers replacing the monarch with a Jamaican president.

Jamaica wants Charles to refer three questions about the legality of British slavery and the duty to provide redress to the Privy Council, while seeking £7.6 billion in compensation for slavery’s lasting structural damage.

King Charles III remained on summer break at Balmoral instead of receiving a Jamaican delegation’s landmark slavery reparations petition, despite still serving as Jamaica’s head of state.

The British press may be tying itself in knots over Meghan Markle’s latest batch of As Ever jam—and melting down over whatever tea Prince Harry happens to be drinking on any given afternoon—but there's some considerably more serious royal business happening in London. According to The Guardian, a Jamaican delegation has traveled thousands of miles to deliver a landmark slavery reparations petition to King Charles III, Jamaica's current head of state—but the King wasn’t there to receive it, because Buckingham Palace says Charles is spending his summer break at Balmoral in Scotland.

Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange arrived in Britain with members of the country's National Council on Reparations to formally lodge the petition on Monday, September 7. Jamaica isn't asking Charles to personally decide whether Britain owes reparations—rather, the country wants him to refer three fundamental legal questions to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council: whether Britain's enslavement of Africans in Jamaica was legal under English law, whether it violated international law, and whether Britain now has a legal obligation to provide redress. A £7.6 billion figure has previously been attached to Jamaica’s broader reparations campaign, though Grange stressed that the petition filed Monday does not include a specific monetary claim. She argues that Jamaica continues to live with structural damage created during centuries of slavery and colonial rule, affecting everything from education and health to the country's ability to respond to modern crises. Grange called the effort a potential path toward a “long outstanding settlement for the hundreds of years of the most horrific abuse that our African ancestors endured.” Charles' absence is already attracting criticism precisely because he isn't a detached foreign dignitary in this situation. He is, technically, still King of Jamaica. The Caribbean nation became independent from Britain in 1962 but retained the British monarch as its head of state.

Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, accused Charles of avoiding an issue directly connected to the institution he leads. “For now, he remains the King of Jamaica; he has a responsibility to address these concerns, instead of choosing to go on holiday to Scotland,” Smith said. He also noted that the royal family has never formally apologized for its historical connections to slavery: “Just one word would be a start—sorry.” Those connections aren't merely rhetorical. Research made public in 2023 documented that Charles' royal ancestors profited from slavery. Meanwhile, Britain abstained earlier this year when 123 countries backed a United Nations resolution recognizing chattel slavery as the gravest crime against humanity and calling for reparatory justice. The confrontation also comes as Jamaica considers severing one of its last major constitutional ties to Britain. Legislation introduced in 2024 would remove the monarch as head of state and replace him with a Jamaican president. Grange's delegation isn't stopping with the palace. Meetings with British lawmakers are planned, along with discussions at the British Museum about repatriating Jamaican artifacts taken during the colonial era.

“We may have different history, different heritage, different skin color, but it’s about humanity,” Grange said.