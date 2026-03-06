Khloé Kardashian May Have Another Baby — Just Not the Traditional Way

Khloé Kardashian says she has considered expanding her family again—but not necessarily in the traditional way. During a recent episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian revealed she still has frozen embryos and has considered the possibility of having another baby on her own.

Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with NBA player Tristan Thompson, discussed the topic while answering a question about whether she would consider having more children if she met a future partner. Initially, she said she would prefer to grow her family within a marriage, explaining that she would “never say never,” but would ideally want to have children with a husband. Still, she admitted the idea of having another baby independently has crossed her mind. “I do have a few more embryos in the freezer,” Kardashian said on the podcast. “And I was like, I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters.” The Khloud co-founder explained that her perspective is shaped by her own upbringing in a close-knit family with sisters, including Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. “It could just be how I was raised,” she said. “I feel like Tatum is gonna be fine, but a girl needs her sister, and I think maybe because that was my experience.”

Kardashian added that she has briefly considered moving forward with the idea on her own, though she remains uncertain she could handle the emotional demands.