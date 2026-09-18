Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Gets Steamy Lap Dance From Wife Eniko During NYC Date Night

Eniko Hart surprised the comedian with an impromptu performance at a Hell’s Kitchen lounge as the couple’s friends cheered them on.

Kevin Hart Gets Sexy Lap Dance from Wife Eniko to R. Kelly Medley
Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Eniko Hart gave Kevin Hart an impromptu lap dance during their date night at Saint Resto-Lounge in New York City.
  • Eniko danced to Changing Faces’ “Stroke You Up” for roughly a minute as friends cheered, then ended the performance with a hug.
  • The couple married in 2016, share two children, and stayed together after Kevin’s highly publicized 2017 cheating scandal.

Kevin Hart got some dinner and a show during a night out in New York City with his wife, Eniko Hart.

According to TMZ, the comedian was partying with Eniko at Saint Resto-Lounge in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday night, September 17, when she turned their evening into an impromptu performance, giving her husband a lap dance in front of the couple’s friends.

Video from the night shows Kevin planted in a chair as Eniko dances around him before eventually climbing onto his lap. The surrounding crowd, naturally, starts cheering them on.

Eniko performed part of the routine to Changing Faces’ 1994 R&B hit “Stroke You Up,” with Kevin seemingly happy to let his wife command the room. The dance lasted roughly a minute before Eniko climbed off his lap and the couple wrapped the moment with a hug.

The Harts have been married since 2016 and share two children, Kenzo and Kaori. Kevin also has two older children, Heaven and Hendrix, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. Kevin and Eniko have frequently put their relationship—and its ups and downs—in public view over the years, including discussing the fallout from Kevin’s highly publicized 2017 cheating scandal.

The comedian later addressed how Eniko handled that period during a 2020 appearance on The School of Greatness podcast. Hart said his wife “held me accountable” and made clear that if he wanted their marriage to continue, his behavior had to change. The couple stayed together, and Eniko was pregnant with Kenzo when the scandal became public.

Kevin has had plenty happening outside his marriage lately, too. Earlier this month, Taco Bell announced him as host of its inaugural Live Más Open, a nine-hole golf tournament scheduled for Nov. 2 at The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

The event will put celebrities, professional athletes and creators on the course alongside nine fans selected through a nationwide Topgolf qualifier.

“I love golf, I love Taco Bell, what could be better than bringing them together for a day of competition and fun,” Hart said when the tournament was announced.

The winning foursome will receive purple jackets and get a hand in choosing a discontinued Taco Bell item to return to participating restaurants for a limited run in 2027.

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