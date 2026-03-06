Kevin Federline Sued After Allegedly Failing to Pay $12K Credit Card Bill

According to court documents filed in Hawaii and obtained by TMZ , Bank of America alleges that Federline owes $12,186.64 on an unpaid credit card account. The bank claims the account was opened in December 2024 and that the outstanding balance remains unpaid, prompting the financial institution to seek repayment through the courts.

Kevin Federline is facing a new legal dispute after a bank filed a lawsuit claiming the former backup dancer and reality TV personality failed to pay a credit card balance exceeding $12,000.

Court records also show that Federline opened the credit card account roughly one month after his ex-wife, Britney Spears, reportedly made her final child support payment for their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. For years, Spears had been paying Federline approximately $20,000 per month following a custody arrangement established after their 2007 divorce.

The lawsuit comes as Federline continues to maintain a relatively low-profile life in Hawaii with his wife, former volleyball player Victoria Prince, and their children.

Once a fixture of early-2000s celebrity culture, Federline first gained national attention through his relationship and marriage to pop superstar Britney Spears. The couple’s highly publicized divorce and custody battle in the late 2000s kept both figures regularly in the headlines.

Federline’s career has taken several different directions since his peak fame. Before becoming known as Spears’ husband, he worked as a backup dancer for artists including Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Pink.

He later ventured into music with his 2006 debut album Playing with Fire, made appearances on television shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and even appeared in storyline segments on WWE programming.