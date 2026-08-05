Keke Palmer Takes Over ‘The Voice: Celebrity’ Hosting Duties From Carson Daly

Daly remains a producer on the franchise while Palmer’s already packed schedule grows with a 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame star and an expanded Lady Miss Jacqueline Audible trilogy featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Audra McDonald, Danielle Brooks, Jenifer Lewis, Jackée Harry, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Buteau, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The 2027 season keeps Blind Auditions and Battles but adds behind-the-scenes access like Voice Boot Camp, a VIP Room, and a Workroom, with Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and country star Riley Green serving as coaches.

Keke Palmer is taking over from Carson Daly as host of the revamped The Voice: Celebrity for Season 31, where actors, athletes, influencers, comedians, and reality stars will compete instead of unknown singers.

Keke Palmer is grabbing the mic at The Voice. The Emmy winner will replace Carson Daly as host for Season 31, when NBC blows up the show’s usual formula with The Voice: Celebrity. Instead of unknown singers chasing their break, actors, athletes, influencers, comedians, and reality stars will compete for the franchise’s first celebrity championship. “That’s right. It’s true. I’m hosting The Voice,” Palmer announced on Instagram. “I’ll see you guys there.”

Per People, the 2027 season is switching up nearly everything around her. Joe Jonas will make his U.S. Voice coaching debut, joining Queen Latifah and country star Riley Green. The Blind Auditions and Battles will stay, but the contestants will come with built-in fan bases—and, presumably, very different levels of singing experience. NBC has not yet revealed who will compete. Viewers will also get more access to the action. Voice Boot Camp will track the celebrities as they prepare for their Blind Auditions, while a new VIP Room will bring the contestants together to watch the performances unfold. Later, the Workroom will follow them as they rehearse, strategize, and get ready for the Battles. Jonas received his own playful welcome video as the show’s “new head of security,” complete with a guest list that conveniently left Palmer off. Daly, who has hosted every episode since The Voice premiered in 2011, is stepping away from the celebrity edition—but not the franchise. He will remain a producer, help launch The Voice: Celebrity from behind the scenes, and return for future seasons of the original format.