Keke Palmer Presents Angela Bassett With Excellence in the Arts Award at ABFF Honors

Held on Monday, February 16, at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, the ceremony marked nearly a decade of celebrating Black excellence across film and television. Among a stacked list of honorees, Bassett received the Excellence in the Arts Award, with Palmer—her former Akeelah and the Bee co-star—leading the tribute.

The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors delivered a night centered on legacy, impact, and forward momentum—but one of its most memorable moments came when Keke Palmer stepped onstage to honor Angela Bassett.

According to The Huffington Post, the connection between Palmer and Bassett dates back nearly two decades, to their roles as mother and daughter in the 2006 film.

Over the years, Palmer has consistently spoken about Bassett’s influence, both as a performer and as a presence on set.

When Bassett took the stage, she used the moment to reflect on what “excellence” actually looks like over time. “What it really means is endurance, commitment, the decision to keep showing up,” she said.

Bassett also addressed broader challenges facing the entertainment industry, including evolving technology and ongoing cultural tensions. Referencing “vitriol and racism and misinformation,” she pointed to the pressures shaping both storytelling and opportunity today.

Still, her message ultimately leaned toward optimism. “Hope is still what sustains me,” Bassett said. “My hope for the future is not simply that we are included… my hope is that we are empowered.”