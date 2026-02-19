Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Presents Angela Bassett With Excellence in the Arts Award at ABFF Honors

At ABFF Honors 2026, former 'Akeelah and the Bee' co-stars reunite in a full-circle moment as Palmer celebrates Bassett’s legacy and resilience.

Keke Palmer Presents Angela Bassett with Excellence in Arts Award
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors delivered a night centered on legacy, impact, and forward momentum—but one of its most memorable moments came when Keke Palmer stepped onstage to honor Angela Bassett.

Held on Monday, February 16, at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, the ceremony marked nearly a decade of celebrating Black excellence across film and television. Among a stacked list of honorees, Bassett received the Excellence in the Arts Award, with Palmer—her former Akeelah and the Bee co-star—leading the tribute.

According to The Huffington Post, the connection between Palmer and Bassett dates back nearly two decades, to their roles as mother and daughter in the 2006 film.

Over the years, Palmer has consistently spoken about Bassett’s influence, both as a performer and as a presence on set.

When Bassett took the stage, she used the moment to reflect on what “excellence” actually looks like over time. “What it really means is endurance, commitment, the decision to keep showing up,” she said.

Bassett also addressed broader challenges facing the entertainment industry, including evolving technology and ongoing cultural tensions. Referencing “vitriol and racism and misinformation,” she pointed to the pressures shaping both storytelling and opportunity today.

Still, her message ultimately leaned toward optimism. “Hope is still what sustains me,” Bassett said. “My hope for the future is not simply that we are included… my hope is that we are empowered.”

She reinforced that message with a direct affirmation: “You belong here. Your voice matters.”

The moment fit seamlessly into the evening’s tone, which balanced celebration with reflection. Hosted by comedian KevOnStage, the event also honored Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with the Entertainment Icon Award, Jennifer Hudson with the Renaissance Award, and Damson Idris with the Horizon Award. Salli Richardson-Whitfield and the creative team behind Sinners were also recognized for their contributions.

Throughout the night, speakers returned to a shared theme: resilience. Johnson, reflecting on his own journey, connected “Black excellence” to endurance.

Behind the scenes, ABFF Honors continued to be guided by producers Jeff and Nicole Friday, alongside Suzanne de Passe and Rikki Hughes.

Related Stories

Keke Palmer Says She Won't Live with a Partner Even if Married: 'I Like My Alone Time'
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Says She Won't Live With a Partner Even if Married: 'I Like My Alone Time'

'You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I'm over there and he's over there,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
Teyana Taylor Channels Angela Bassett in New 'SNL' Promo
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Channels Angela Bassett in Fiery New ‘SNL’ Promo

The new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo has Teyana Taylor reimagining Angela Bassett’s iconic car-burning moment in 'Waiting to Exhale' as she builds on her awards-season momentum.

Bernadette Giacomazzo239 days ago
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance's Daughter to Debut at Prestigious Debutante Ball
Pop Culture

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Daughter to Debut at Prestigious Debutante Ball

Le Bal des Débutantes will take place in Paris, France, on November 29th.

Bernadette Giacomazzo293 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App