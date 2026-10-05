‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Isaiah Washington Breaks Silence on Wife’s Death: ‘Huge Shock’

Washington said he kept the loss private for nearly 16 months out of respect for Jenisa, with whom he shared three children: Isaiah, Tyme, and Iman.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum urged followers to take persistent headaches seriously, warning that “some headaches are not just headaches or migraines” and recommending brain scans when possible.

Isaiah Washington revealed that his wife of 29 years, Jenisa Washington, died on June 9, 2025, after collapsing from a massive hemorrhagic stroke on May 31.

Isaiah Washington kept his wife’s death private for nearly 16 months. Now, the Grey’s Anatomy actor is confirming the loss—and urging followers to take headaches seriously. In an Oct. 3 Instagram post, Washington revealed that his wife of 29 years, Jenisa Washington, died after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke last year. “Yes…the rumors are true,” he wrote alongside her photograph. “It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family.” Washington supplied two dates that explain how quickly their lives changed: Jenisa collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and died on June 9. “She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered,” he wrote. He did not disclose details about her treatment or identify symptoms she experienced before collapsing, but used the announcement to deliver a warning.

“Listen, y’all…some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign,” Washington wrote. “Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously.” The couple married in 1996 and had three children, Isaiah, Tyme and Iman. Their marriage began before Washington became a familiar face on Grey’s Anatomy, where his portrayal of Dr. Preston Burke paired him with Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang. His career had already included Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, and he later appeared in Ghost Ship. While his professional life frequently made headlines, Jenisa preferred to stay out of them. Washington acknowledged that sharing her death publicly meant making a difficult decision about the privacy she valued. “I don’t know if this is an appropriate post,” he concluded, “because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded by her on the other side.”