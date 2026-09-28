BET Pioneer and ‘Quiet Storm’ Voice Angela Stribling Dies at 58 After Brain Cancer Battle

Angela Stribling, the pioneering BET host who brought entertainment news and jazz to television audiences and became a familiar late-night voice in Washington, D.C., has died at 58. Her husband, Ken Washington, confirmed that she died at home on Sept. 26 following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Across a career spanning television, radio, music and film, Stribling hosted BET’s Screen Scene, helped lead its jazz programming and became the first woman to host WHUR’s original Quiet Storm.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” Washington wrote in a statement shared Sept. 27 on her Instagram account and with USA Today. “Her sister Darlene and I were by her side.”

His announcement confirmed the illness behind her death after initial reports offered no cause. Washington said a celebration of life would take place in D.C., with the date and venue to be announced.

For BET viewers, Stribling was a familiar presence across several of the network’s programs. An audition arranged through a Video Soul producer led to her hiring as a relief host; within two months, she was co-hosting Screen Scene alongside Melvin Lindsey.