Gladys Knight Vows to Finish Tour After Son Fears Husband Will ‘Work Her Until She Passes Away’

Health concerns intensified after an attendee claimed Knight ended a Tulsa concert early, though she continued touring and has called reports about her condition “misrepresented.”

Her son Shanga Hankerson claims husband and manager William McDowell plans to work the 82-year-old singer “until she passes away,” while McDowell denies forcing her to tour or that she has dementia.

Gladys Knight says she will finish her remaining 2026 performances before pursuing new ventures next year, calling the dates “just a few more stops” for the midnight train.

Gladys Knight plans to keep performing through the end of 2026, even as her son continues to sound alarms about her health and claims her husband is pushing the 82-year-old singer to remain on the road. A statement posted to Knight’s Instagram account two days after Shanga Hankerson told The Detroit News that he fears his mother will be worked “until she passes away” said Knight will finish her remaining scheduled performances this year. Knight’s team, including her husband and manager, William McDowell, manages her social media. “After heartfelt discussions with my team, I recognize that no matter how much I love lifting spirits in song, it’s time for the midnight train to make just a few more stops,” the statement read. “I’m finishing the year strong with my remaining performances.”

The message also looked beyond touring. “Looking forward to new ventures next year,” the statement continued. “Again, I am so very grateful for all the love and support over the years.” The announcement adds another wrinkle to a growing dispute over how much Gladys Knight should be performing. Last month, Knight said she was “easing into fewer performances” and planned to spend more time with her grandchildren and working on other projects with McDowell. Hankerson has questioned whether McDowell ever intended to significantly reduce his mother’s workload. “He never intended to stop any tour dates, as you can see for yourself,” Hankerson told The Detroit News. “My belief and fear is that he intends to literally try to work her until she passes away.” Those comments followed Knight’s Sept. 5 concert in Tulsa, which McDowell had previously identified as a potential test for whether touring should continue. He told TMZ that if Knight had a “rough night,” he would “pull the plug” on subsequent dates.