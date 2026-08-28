Gladys Knight Tour Staff Reportedly Call Situation ‘Tragic’ as Health Concerns Mount

Tour staff reportedly described recent shows as “tragic” and “shameful,” while McDowell said Knight’s September 5 performance could determine whether her remaining dates proceed.

Her husband and manager, William McDowell, denied forcing the 82-year-old singer to perform but acknowledged her uneven days and said she will undergo a dementia evaluation.

Gladys Knight plans to scale back her touring schedule and “ease into fewer performances” as she transitions into the next stage of her career and life.

People working around Gladys Knight’s tour are reportedly raising alarms about whether the 82-year-old singer should still be performing, a year after her son publicly questioned her health and accused her husband of pushing her to remain on the road. Sources with direct knowledge of Knight’s tour told TMZ that some staffers have become “outraged” by what they’ve witnessed during recent performances, describing the situation as “tragic” and “shameful.” The concerns reportedly intensified ahead of Knight’s July 25 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, where people close to the production allegedly warned her team that putting her onstage was “not suitable.” During her performance of “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Knight turned away from the audience and began walking offstage before a backup singer reached toward her. Knight pulled away and continued moving.

TMZ also reported that she has appeared confused at other shows, at times staring offstage or allowing backup singers to handle larger portions of songs. One source pointed to an April Las Vegas appearance with Smokey Robinson as particularly troubling, claiming Knight appeared “dazed and confused” and displayed behavior they believed resembled symptoms of dementia. Knight has not been diagnosed with dementia. Her husband and manager, William McDowell, acknowledged that Knight has uneven days but pushed back against the idea that she is being forced to perform. “No one is ever gonna make me say, ‘My wife is well,’ but all she wants to do is sing,” McDowell told TMZ. He said Knight is expected to undergo a medical evaluation for dementia in the near future. The new accounts echo concerns that Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, raised publicly last year. Hankerson accused McDowell of mentally and financially abusing his mother and said he filed a complaint with authorities in North Carolina over her care.

He alleged Knight had experienced memory lapses, had wandered away from a hotel, and, during one encounter, had failed to recognize him for roughly 45 minutes. Knight strongly rejected those concerns at the time. “I’m healthy and happy,” she said in August 2025, adding that reports about her condition and performances had been “misrepresented.” Her publicist also called Hankerson’s allegations “unfounded” and said Knight was eager to continue performing. Now, however, Knight appears to be reconsidering the pace. In a new statement provided through McDowell, the Grammy-winning singer said she plans to scale back her schedule.