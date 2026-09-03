Esposito plays billionaire Stanley Johnston in Netflix’s crime series, which has secured a third season amid speculation that Meghan Markle could join the cast.

The commanding look recalled Dean Big Brother Almighty, Esposito’s sharply dressed Gamma Phi Gamma president and pledge master from Spike Lee’s 1988 film School Daze.

Giancarlo Esposito has spent the better part of two decades perfecting the art of looking like the most dangerous man in the room while barely raising his voice. But at The Gentlemen Season 2 premiere in London on Wednesday, September 2, he brought that same energy to the carpet—only this time, he did it in a sheer shirt. According to JustJared, Esposito arrived in an all-black look anchored by a completely sheer, long-sleeved button-down, tailored trousers, black shoes, and dark sunglasses. Over it, he wore a long patterned coat, which he alternately carried, draped over himself and pulled open for photographers.

Celebrity stylist Michael Fusco, who dressed Esposito for the premiere, confirmed on Instagram that the clothes came from British menswear label Denzil Patrick. The result was sharp, theatrical, and just provocative enough to make a black suit suddenly seem like the boring option. It also works for the man Esposito plays on The Gentlemen. His Stanley Johnston—Uncle Stan if you're nasty—is an American billionaire with expensive taste, an encyclopedic interest in history, and enough money to make other people's property his business. In Guy Ritchie’s Netflix crime series, Johnston sets his sights on buying Halstead Manor from Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James. Anyone arriving at Esposito through Breaking Bad could understandably see some Gustavo Fring in there. Esposito has made controlled intimidation something of an art form, and Johnston occupies similar territory: polished, intelligent, and considerably more dangerous than his immaculate presentation initially suggests. But his The Gentlemen premiere fit is giving pure Dean Big Brother Almighty.

Before Gus Fring, and decades before Uncle Stan, Esposito was Julian Eaves in Spike Lee's 1988 School Daze. Julian was president of Gamma Phi Gamma at Mission College and the merciless pledge master known as Dean Big Brother Almighty, presiding over the Gammas while going head-to-head with Laurence Fishburne's Dap.