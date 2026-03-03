CBS Stands By Firing of Ex-'Matlock' Star David Del Rio Amid Sexual Assault Allegation

CBS has reaffirmed its decision to remove actor David Del Rio from the reboot of Matlock after reopening an investigation into the incident that led to his dismissal. According to Entertainment Weekly, the network conducted a supplemental review of the situation involving Del Rio, who portrayed first-year associate Billy Martinez on the legal drama. After revisiting the matter, CBS chose to uphold its original decision to keep the actor off the series.

Del Rio will not return to Matlock, and his character has already been written out of the show’s storyline. The network has not provided further details about the outcome of the renewed investigation. When contacted for comment, CBS declined to discuss specifics, citing company policy regarding legal matters. Representatives for Del Rio also did not respond to requests for comment following news of the review. Del Rio was initially fired from Matlock in October 2025 after an alleged incident involving co-star Leah Lewis, centered on a sexual assault claim, was reported to CBS. The studio launched an investigation after the report surfaced and removed the actor from the production the same day. Production on the Kathy Bates–led drama continued after Del Rio’s exit. Filming carried on through the remainder of the season, with scripts adjusted to remove the character of Billy Martinez from future episodes.

The character’s final appearance aired on December 4 in the episode titled “Prior Bad Acts.” In the following episode — the season two midseason finale “Call It a Christmas Gift” — Billy is absent from the firm. During the episode, Sarah Franklin, played by Lewis, speaks with him on the phone as he explains he is taking time away from work after learning that his girlfriend, Claudia, suffered a miscarriage. Lewis has not publicly discussed the allegation in detail, but she addressed the situation briefly on social media after Del Rio’s departure became public. In an Instagram Story posted at the time, the actress wrote: “Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.” Despite the disruption, Matlock has continued moving forward. The reboot, which debuted in 2024, follows Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a lawyer who takes a job at the Jacobson Moore law firm while secretly investigating a conspiracy tied to the opioid crisis.