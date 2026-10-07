Cynthia Erivo Challenged Sunny Hostin Over ‘Cornell 7’ Comments on 'The View'

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the case, while Cornell tapped former Justice Department official Sally Yates to review the university’s response.

Hostin said the conversation changed her approach, but she rejected claims that she defended the seven accused Cornell fraternity members or blamed their alleged victim.

Cynthia Erivo told Sunny Hostin that her “Cornell 7” comments did not reflect the advocate she knew and urged her to deliver legal analysis with more empathy.

Cynthia Erivo called Sunny Hostin after seeing her controversial “Cornell 7” remarks on The View—and told her friend that what she heard did not match the woman she knew. Hostin revealed the conversation on the October 5 episode of Behind the Table, saying the Wicked star reached out from Paris amid backlash over her explanation of why prosecutors initially declined to charge seven Cornell fraternity members accused of sexual assault. “She called me and said, ‘Sis, I know you, and I know your heart and your life’s work has been about protecting women and children. But the clip that I saw doesn’t reflect who you are,’” Hostin recalled.

According to Hostin, Erivo had seen only a clip of the discussion. But her fellow sorority sister still had advice about how she delivered her argument. “She said she’s had to learn to give people her opinion in a way that they can receive it rather than just be blunt,” Hostin said. The takeaway, Hostin explained, was that “instead of leading with the law, I need to lead with empathy so that people can receive the message about the law.” She credited that conversation with changing how she approached the next discussion. Hostin nevertheless rejected the accusations behind the backlash. “I was accused of defending these young men, and victim-shaming, which is something I would never do since I spent the majority of my career prosecuting sex crimes,” she told executive producer Brian Teta.

Hostin initially defended the decision not to prosecute based on the accuser’s signed statement. During the September 29 broadcast, she emphasized voluntary intoxication and New York’s consent laws. By October 1, she called the the case “morally repugnant” and said she would have prosecuted the case in Washington, D.C. The former student, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that seven Chi Phi members drugged and sexually assaulted her in October 2024. Her September lawsuit renewed scrutiny of the investigation. The accused have denied wrongdoing, and none has been charged. That scrutiny has expanded beyond the legal argument Hostin presented. CBS News previously obtained a police interview transcript containing Doe’s explicit allegation of rape. Then-prosecutor Matthew Van Houten said he had not received the full transcript before declining charges.