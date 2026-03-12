Pop Culture

'Landman' Season 3 Drops in November with a Painful Twist for One Character

As Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy rebuilds in West Texas, Michelle Randolph’s Ainsley heads to TCU—and into a storyline that could break fans’ hearts.

'Landman' Season 3 Drops in November—And There's Bad News for One Character
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+

Paramount+ is bringing back Landman for a third season this November, continuing the high-stakes oil-industry drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

But the upcoming installment may deliver a major shake-up for the Norris family—especially for the character played by Michelle Randolph, whose storyline is expected to take a difficult turn as the series pushes into new territory.

The show centers on Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a hard-driving oil executive navigating the volatile energy boom in West Texas. After two seasons filled with cartel intrigue, corporate power struggles, and personal drama, the story left Tommy starting over after losing his position at M-Tex Oil and launching a new venture with several allies.

The fallout from that upheaval—and the ripple effects across his family—will shape the direction of Season 3.

One character likely facing the biggest transition is Ainsley Norris, Tommy’s daughter, played by Randolph. By the end of Season 2, Ainsley had left home to attend college and join the cheerleading program at Texas Christian University, putting physical and emotional distance between her and the family’s chaotic life in the Permian Basin.

Randolph recently hinted that the next chapter for Ainsley could be more complicated than it appears. “We know who Ainsley is when she’s around her family and comfortable,” Randolph said to The Hollywood Reporter. “So I’m looking forward to seeing and discovering who she is when she goes to college and she’s around her peers and out of her comfort zone.”

The show’s success has helped make Randolph one of the rising faces in Sheridan’s expanding television universe. In addition to Landman, she has appeared in 1923 alongside Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and recently stepped into the horror genre with Scream 7, which opened with her character’s dramatic death scene.

Behind the scenes, Landman has continued building momentum since its November 2024 debut. The Season 2 finale generated a major surge in viewership, logging 1.77 billion streaming minutes on Paramount+ during the week leading up to its January 2026 conclusion.

Related Stories

Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal with Paramount Pictures
Pop Culture

Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount Pictures

The first-look deal includes a commitment to developing star vehicles for the Oscar-winning superstar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo376 days ago
'Amazing Race' Contestants Jonathan & Ana Towns File $8M Defamation Suit Against Paramount
Pop Culture

‘Amazing Race’ Contestants Jonathan and Ana Towns File $8M Defamation Suit Against Paramount

The reality TV couple alleges producers portrayed Jonathan as a villain through manipulative editing, sparking harassment, threats, and lasting reputational damage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
Maurice DuBois is Leaving CBS News—Here's Why
Pop Culture

Maurice DuBois Is Leaving CBS News — Here's Why

DuBois had a career at CBS spanning more than two decades, most of it at the company's New York City flagship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo288 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop Culture'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'
4
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App