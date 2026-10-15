Bed-Stuy Film Festival Returns to Brooklyn With Film Screenings and Hollywood Insiders

Professionals from Tyler Perry Studios and AMC Networks’ ALLBLK will join panels on studio backing versus creative independence and the rise of smartphone-first vertical films.

The lineup features The NextShift, The Therapist, and Loira Limbal’s Through the Night, a documentary about working-class mothers and a 24-hour childcare provider.

The Bed-Stuy Film Festival returns to Brooklyn’s Billie Holiday Theatre October 16–18, spotlighting emerging filmmakers and voices mainstream Hollywood often overlooks.

The Bed-Stuy Film Festival is bringing independent cinema and some serious industry connections back to Brooklyn. Returning October 16–18 for its fifth annual edition, the festival has unveiled an updated lineup featuring three films, appearances by professionals from Tyler Perry Studios and AMC Networks' ALLBLK, and conversations about the opportunities—and obstacles—facing filmmakers trying to break into Hollywood. At the historic Billie Holiday Theatre, the three-day event will bring emerging directors, producers, actors, and audiences together for screenings and discussions that go beyond what happens onscreen. From debates over studio backing versus independent financing to the rise of vertical filmmaking, this year’s programming explores how movies are made, distributed, and consumed. For festival founder Nickie Robinson, that's precisely the point.

“The film industry is quite competitive. This film festival gives people the opportunity to showcase their talents,” Robinson explained to Essence. “Oftentimes in the urban community, it is hard to resonate in the mainstream film business. The goal of the [BSFF] is to uplift voices that normally are dimmed.” The festival opens Friday, October 16, with The NextShift, a 90-minute coming-of-age feature, followed by an opening-night cocktail reception sponsored by Bayab Gin. Saturday brings The Therapist, a 30-minute short film, before turning the spotlight toward one of the biggest decisions independent filmmakers face: whether to pursue a major studio’s resources or maintain creative control outside the traditional Hollywood system. That debate takes center stage during “Indie vs. Studio: The Filmmaking Dilemma,” featuring Ahmad Muhammad, a production secretary at Tyler Perry Studios; Sean Charles, a development and production manager at ALLBLK/AMC; actress and filmmaker Nya Estep; and producer Victorious De Costa. The panel will examine the trade-offs between independent production and studio-supported projects, giving attendees a chance to hear directly from professionals on different sides of the entertainment business.

Sunday's programming takes a more personal turn with Through the Night, a 76-minute documentary from director and producer Loira Limbal. The film examines the demands placed on working-class mothers and a 24-hour childcare provider, exploring the human cost of an economy that rarely stops moving. The weekend concludes with “The World of Vertical Films: What's Next,” featuring cinematographer Robert Lee Sims III. The discussion will explore the growing market for vertically formatted films and what the shift toward smartphone-first viewing means for filmmakers. “We are excited to bring filmmakers and audiences together for another year of powerful storytelling, creative exchange, and community,” festival organizers said in a statement. But the festival's significance extends beyond its screening schedule. Robinson, an Inglewood, California, native whose career spans law, publicity, entrepreneurship, and entertainment, founded the Bed-Stuy Film Festival in 2017 to create opportunities for storytellers whose work doesn't always receive attention from larger festivals.