TikToker Claims She Found Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi’s Clothes at Goodwill

A routine thrift trip turned into a viral moment after a TikTok creator claimed to have uncovered what appears to be clothing once worn by Kylie Jenner’s daughter inside a Goodwill store. According to People, the account @felloffthetruckdeals posted a video showing a rack of children’s clothes that included multiple items embroidered with the name “Stormi.” Among the pieces was a sweatshirt bearing the KylieSkin logo, the skincare brand founded by Jenner.

The creator also displayed several colorful hoodies reading “Stormi’s World” with the date February 1, 2019 — a reference to the elaborate first birthday celebration Jenner and Travis Scott threw for their daughter that year. “I can’t believe I found this at Goodwill… Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s clothes,” the creator wrote in the caption, alongside an eyes emoji. A follow-up clip showed the items they chose to purchase.

The Goodwill location was not disclosed, and Jenner has not publicly confirmed whether the items came directly from her household. Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The appearance of personalized clothing in a thrift store aligns with Jenner’s documented history of charitable giving.