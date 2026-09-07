'America’s Got Talent’ Singer Charged with Murder in 4-Year-Old Nephew’s Drowning

Vinson, who competed on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent with Citi Limitz, remains in Hamilton County Jail ahead of a September 8 court appearance.

Investigators say the child and his 6-year-old brother walked unsupervised to their apartment complex pool, where the 4-year-old remained underwater for about nine minutes before a bystander pulled him out; he died five days later.

Deshundre Vinson, a 22-year-old member of R&B trio Citi Limitz, faces first-degree murder and three aggravated child abuse charges after his 4-year-old nephew drowned while allegedly under his supervision.

Deshundre Vinson, a member of the R&B trio Citi Limitz who competed on America’s Got Talent, has been charged with first-degree murder following the drowning death of his 4-year-old nephew. The 22-year-old was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on September 2 and also faces three counts of aggravated child abuse. According to court documents obtained by People, the charges stem from an August 16 incident at an apartment complex on Central Avenue, where Vinson was allegedly responsible for watching his nephew, the child’s 6-year-old brother, and several other children. Investigators said the two brothers walked roughly 0.2 miles from Vinson’s apartment to the complex’s swimming pool without an adult. Surveillance footage allegedly showed the 4-year-old enter the pool at its five-foot section, lose his grip on the edge, and struggle before disappearing beneath the water.

Police officers were already at the apartment complex for an unrelated call when they heard screams coming from the pool area. A bystander pulled the unconscious child from the water and began CPR, but officers at the scene were initially unable to identify the adult responsible for him. The boy was taken to Erlanger Hospital and remained in the pediatric intensive care unit for five days before dying on August 21.