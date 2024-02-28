'Who TF Did I Marry' TikToker Responds to Speculation of How Much Money She’s Made From Viral Series

After going viral with her wild 50-part "who TF did I marry" series on TikTok, social media star Reesa Teesa, real name Teresa Johnson, is denying reports that she got a big payday from the videos.

"The stories about the amount of money that I've made on TikTok with this whole 'Who The Fuck Did I Marry' series is wildly inaccurate," she said in a video shared over the weekend. "So, when I started this series, I was not yet in their creator fund. I didn't get approved for it until, like, midway into the series, right? So, all the videos I did beforehand weren't even counted for the creator fund."

While TikTok doesn't publicly share the exact figures it pays its content creators, the platform's old Creator Fund paid users roughly two cents per 1,000 views, according to The Leap. Its new version of the system, the Creativity Program, was rolled out last year and claims to pay up to 20 times more, however.

Teesa also shared that her account had been suspended from the Creator Fund.

"It's only counted based off of the eligible views, so if you do the math, it's not that much," she continued. "But here's the kicker. Guess who got suspended out of the creator fund. I got suspended because I had multiple violations because I had reuploaded some of the videos in the series and you can't do that. For the next thirty days, I am not making any money from the videos. I am merely making these videos from the heart. ... But, the good news is, in my mind I have an idea for a series of videos. It will not be 50 parts, but just something I can document and talk to you guys about and again upload it all at once. I was going to do it sooner rather than later, but now that I'm suspended I'ma just wait out my 30 days."

She concluded the video by downplaying some of the figures she's seen circulating online.

"So to the people who think I've made 80,000, 100,000, 300,000... I am so sorry to disappoint you, but the actual number is nowhere near," she said. "I am not quitting my day job."