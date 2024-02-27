‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikTok: Man Alleging to Be Ex Seeking Legal Action Over False Claims

Reesa Teesa’s alleged ex has come forward to tell his side of the story.

Jerome McCoy—whom Reesa calls “Legion” in her viral, 50-part TikTok series, “Who TF Did I Marry?”—told TMZ that her claims about their relationship aren’t true.

Reesa, whose real name is Teresa Johnson, lodged several accusations against Legion, including that he lied about his occupation, finances, and family—and that he wasn’t upfront about his criminal past. It appears Reesa hasn’t confirmed that McCoy is her ex.