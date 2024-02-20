Woman’s Divorce From ‘Pathological Liar’ Inspires 50-Part ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Series That’s Taking Over TikTok

One TikTok user’s story is a warning that you shouldn’t rush into marriage.

The woman, who goes by the name Reesa Teesa, took to the platform to tell the 50-part story of how she married a “pathological liar."

“I’m going to tell the story of how I met, dated, married, and divorced a real pathological liar,” she said in the introductory video, sharing that she’s “going to be truthful, even if it makes me look bad.”

In the viral series, titled Who TF Did I Marry?, over the course of eight to 10 hours, the Atlanta-area woman described how she met her ex-husband, whom she nicknames “Legion” after a biblical story of demons.

The pair connected in March 2020 on Facebook Dating, and she was immediately smitten when, on the way to their first date, she got a flat tire and he saved the day by paying for the repairs and their date.

Legion told her that he was a wealthy former arena football player who had a job at Apple during his off-season. He said he had been living in California but relocated to Atlanta to work as the VP of a condiment company. They shared intimate details about their lives, with Legion revealing that he had recently divorced his first wife, who had cheated on him. Legion and Reesa discussed what they were looking for in a relationship and continued dating; she was falling for him.